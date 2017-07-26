Sinatra’s fourth wife, Barbara, dies at 90
Frank Sinatra and his wife, Barbara, appear at Milton Berle's 80th birthday party in Los Angeles in 1988. Barbara Sinatra, a prominent advocate and philanthropist for abused children, died Tuesday of natural causes at her Rancho Mirage, California, home. She was 90. | AP

Reuters

LOS ANGELES – Barbara Sinatra, the fourth wife of singer Frank Sinatra, died on Tuesday at the age of 90, her representative said.

John Thoresen, director of the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center in Rancho Mirage, California, said in a statement that Sinatra died of natural causes, surrounded by her family and friends at her home in the desert city.

Born Barbara Blakely, she was a former model and Las Vegas showgirl who married the famed singer and actor in 1976. She had been married to him for 22 years when he died of a heart attack in 1998. She had previously been married to Zeppo Marx, the youngest of the Marx Brothers comedy team.

It was the longest of Frank Sinatra’s marriages, which included unions with actresses Ava Gardner and Mia Farrow, and teenage sweetheart Nancy Barbato.

Frank and Barbara Sinatra founded the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center in Rancho Mirage, near Palm Springs, in 1986. The center counsels physically, sexually and emotionally abused children.

