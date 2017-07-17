Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau dies at 89

Martin Landau, a star of the 1960s television series “Mission: Impossible” who made a late-career comeback with an Academy Award-winning performance in the 1994 film “Ed Wood,” died on Saturday at age 89, his publicist said on Sunday.

Landau died at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles from unexpected complications during a short hospitalization for an undisclosed illness, publicist Dick Guttman said in a statement.

Landau won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his portrayal of horror movie star Bela Lugosi in the Tim Burton film “Ed Wood.” He had been nominated for an Academy Award twice before, first for his performance in Francis Coppola’s “Tucker” and again for Woody Allen’s “Crimes and Misdemeanors.”