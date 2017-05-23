‘Profiles of Boso Figures Drawn in Ukiyo-e 1. Gimin: Sakura Sogo’

May 16-June 10

The story of Sakura Sogo of Kozu (present-day Narita) is legendary. It’s believed that the 17th-century farmer sacrificed his life by directly appealing to the shogun, which was illegal, in an attempt to have harsh taxes on farmers eased. Though never verified, Sogo’s story of bravery and consequent execution has been passed down in history in the form of kabuki plays and ukiyo-e prints.

This is the first in a series of ukiyo-e exhibitions that focus on famous figures of the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture, and features works by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Utagawa Kuniyoshi. (Yukari Tanaka)

Mizuta Museum of Art, Josai International University; 1, Gumyo, Togane, Chiba. Gumyo Stn. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. ¥300. Closed Sun., Mon. 0475-53-2562; www.jiu.ac.jp/museum