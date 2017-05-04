As it approaches 50, Iwanami Hall remains vital to cinema lovers

The Tokyo neighborhood of Jinbocho is a favorite of mine. Mostly known for bookshops, it is a bastion of quaintness amid a metropolis that can be downright oppressive at times.

Right at the heart of Jinbocho, a few steps from the local subway station, is Iwanami Hall. It doesn’t have much of an impact at street level, but its presence has definitely been felt by the country’s film industry. The hall was one of the city’s first art-house cinemas and a pioneer in bringing foreign films to Japan beginning in the late-1960s. Next year it will celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Movie executives might look at the Iwanami model and run screaming from the room — you won’t find any computerized ticket machines, popcorn counters or other modern amenities here. What you will find are gorgeously preserved red-cushioned seats, restrooms that sparkle with cleanliness and a community of film buffs. The staff, all 10 of them, are usually in the vicinity of the hall either taking tickets or standing at the doors engaging in discussions with fellow cinephiles. The fact that the theater still exists is a miracle in this city as capitalist ambitions have destroyed the souls of many other neighborhoods.

“Honestly, I marvel at the fact that we’ve managed to come this far without sinking,” says Takehide Harada, the hall’s program director. He took over the day-to-day running of the place after Etsuko Takano passed away in 2013 at the age of 83. (Her niece, Ritsuko Iwanami, is now general manager.)

“To be honest, there have been times when I’ve wanted to quit, or when I thought we could no longer keep the theater going,” Harada says. “But I was always able to go to Ms. Takano and talk things over with her. She would convince me that everything would be all right. She was invaluable, both as a comrade and a boss.”

Harada is slated for retirement next year and has vowed to dedicate the remainder of his time at the hall to honor the memory of Takano and his own, 40-year-plus career.

Iwanami Hall is the cinematic branch of Iwanami Shoten, a publishing house started by the Iwanami family in 1913. One of the driving forces for both companies is an aim to bring creative works from around the world to Japanese audiences.

In 1974, Takano launched her Equipe de Cinema (Friends of Cinema) movement, which attempted to broaden the range of overseas titles being shown in Japan. The first film that was featured was Indian auteur Satyajit Ray’s “The World of Apu,” a work that was as far-removed from the Bollywood experience as Disneyland Paris is from the Louvre.

“Takano knew it was a long shot,” Harada recalls. “People were crowding the cinemas to see Hollywood movies, not some story from India that was directed by a master known only to academics and die-hard fans. It was a huge risk and everything could have gone wrong.”

Only 50 people showed up on opening day but Takano was determined to keep going, if only just to make it through the five weeks she had slotted for the film’s screening.

“Ultimately, though, it was a big success,” Harada says. “By the end of the fourth week, more than 200 people were lined up to watch it. Word got around that this was a brilliant piece of filmmaking, and people became curious to see what it was all about.”

The following year, Iwanami Hall screened “The Magician” by Ingmar Bergman, which caused Takano to go on a bit of a Bergman tear by following it up with the Swedish director’s “The Rite” and “Winter Light.” (Iwanami Hall would go on to release almost every Bergman movie.)

In 1978, the hall drew sizable crowds with Italian director Luchino Visconti’s “Conversation Piece.” From the English-speaking world there was French filmmaker Rene Clair’s “And Then There Were None,” released in Japan nearly 30 years after it first opened abroad.

The hall was also ahead of the curve in featuring films by female directors, at least in this country. Mira Nair’s 1991 film “Mississippi Masala” and Cynthia Scott’s 1993 film “The Company of Strangers” were both successes for the theater.

As preparations begin for Iwanami Hall’s golden anniversary, Harada has been reminiscing about his own favorite movie-going memories. One film he recalls is “Pirosmani,” which tells the story of Georgian painter Nico Pirosmani (Pablo Picasso considered him a rival). That movie was first screened at Iwanami Hall in 1978, and the digitally remastered version was shown in 2015. This was when Empress Michiko, who is apparently a fan of the artist, came to watch it at the hall and even stayed for tea afterward.

“The Empress professed to me in a whisper that it had been decades since she had been inside an actual movie theater,” Harada recalls. “She seemed to have a really good time, and I felt so grateful for that.”

For Harada, “Pirosmani” affected him so much that he went on to author several books about the painter, and he has visited Georgia several times to forge ties with its film industry.

“I just fell in love with the country,” he says. “There is a real purity to the culture, and this purity is what defines the movie.”

That purity is part of what defines Iwanami Hall itself, and Jinbocho is all the better for it.

Iwanami Hall is located on the 10th floor of the Iwanami-Jinbocho Building at Jinbocho 2-1, Kanda, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. For more information, visit www.iwanami-hall.com.

Coming soon to a theater near you

Jinbocho’s iconic art-house theater has three titles lined up for summer.

“River” (“Sogen no Kawa”)

Tibetan director Sonthar Gyal has crafted a beautiful film with a complicated plot involving a 6-year-old girl, her father and an estranged grandfather who lives alone in the middle of a rocky plain. “River” is the first Tibetan film to be released in Japan. (April 29-June 9)

“Afterimage” (“Zanzo”)

This is 89-year-old Polish auteur Andrej Wajda’s final work. A biopic of Wladyslaw Strzeminski, who struggled to maintain artistic freedom after World War II amid Soviet oppression. (June 10-July 28)

“A Quiet Passion” (“Shizuka Naru Jyonetsu Emily Dickinson”)

Cynthia Nixon (from “Sex and the City”) plays U.S. poet Emily Dickinson in this stunning biopic directed by Terence Davies. Takehide Harada worked extensively on the Japanese subtitles. (July 29-Sept. 9)