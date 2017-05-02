‘Amigo Koike Exhibition: From Higashi-Nihon to Kumamoto — Still 3.11 2011’

April 29-July 17

Born and raised in Gunma Prefecture, Amigo Koike worked as an illustrator after he quit college in the 1980s, and was a musician and DJ during the ’90s.

Focusing on local residents in Japan, Koike has organized events and workshops throughout the country, and in the past few years began to produce art related to the Great East Japan Earthquake of 2011.

This exhibition brings together works from “East Japan,” Koike’s last exhibition on 3.11, with more recent pieces related to the Kumamoto earthquake in 2016.

Tsunagi Art Museum; 494 Iwaki, Tsunagi-machi, Ashikita-gun, Kumamoto. Tsunagi Stn. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥300. Closed Wed. 0966-61-2222; www.town.tsunagi.lg.jp/Museum/page1752.html