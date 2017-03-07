‘Tohoku — Kumamoto Exhibition Linked by Art, Architecture and Design’

March 1-April 30

In remembrance of the earthquakes that devastated Kumamoto Prefecture a year ago, The Contemporary Art Museum Kumamoto looks back on the progress of reconstruction projects through art, architectural images, models and other designs, including works related to the reconstruction efforts after the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.

Presenting various award-winning designs, the exhibition focuses not only on the two major earthquake-stricken regions, but also the exchange of ideas and the relationship between the two areas, as well information on other Japan natural disasters, including the Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake of 1995 and the 2004 Mid Niigata Prefecture Earthquake. Visitors are asked to reflect on the past and envision ways to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Contemporary Art Museum, Kumamoto; 2-3 Kamitori-cho, Chuo-ku, Kumamoto. Kumamoto Stn. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Free. Closed Tue. 096-278-7500; www.camk.or.jp/index