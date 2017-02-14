‘The Exhibition of The Sengoku Period: A Century of Dreams’

Feb. 25-April 16

The Sengoku Period (1454-1573) was an era marked by civil conflict; however, it was also a time of significant cultural and economic growth. As the major warlords Oda Nobunaga, Toyotomi Hideyoshi and Tokugawa Ieyasu fought to unify Japan, artworks were also being created to document such men in power.

What did warlords look like? How did they fight their wars? What were the battlefields like? Exhibits, including paintings, tools, historical documents and other artifacts help answer these questions and shed light on the dreams and aspirations of the warlords and artists that helped shape Japan. (Yukari Tanaka)

The Museum of Kyoto; Sanjo-Takakura, Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto. Karasuma-Oike Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri. till 7:30 p.m.) ¥1,300. Closed Mon. 075-222-0888; www.bunpaku.or.jp/en