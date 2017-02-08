‘Free State of Jones’: One white man vs. the Confederacy

Under current circumstances, it’s a good time to think about freedom and its hefty price tag. “Free State of Jones” takes a long, hard look at the American Civil War and the Confederacy’s economic system that thrived on slavery and taking from the poor and giving to the rich.

The opening scenes give us a taste to how it was done back then — anyone who owned more than 20 slaves was exempt from fighting and their land was protected by the Confederate Army. As for the rest of the populace: Men were unceremoniously plucked off farms to fight, hung if they tried to desert, and after fathers and sons were taken away, the army seized their land and took anything else of value from the women left behind. Soldier Newton Knight (Matthew McConaughey) is disgusted by the whole thing and longs to get away, especially since he works as a medic, attempting to treat fatal wounds on a battlefield drenched in the blood of his fellow soldiers.

Director Gary Ross (“Hunger Games”) was determined to get the historical facts right — explanatory notes appear frequently on the screen and he even set up an online glossary (FreeStateOfJones.info) to back up the clearly intense and extensive research that went into creating the movie. Newton Knight was a real-life man who deserted the military, and then led an uprising against the Confederacy close to his hometown in Jones County, Mississippi. Knight’s band of rebels consisted of slaves, women, deserters and local farmers but he knew that simple rebellion wouldn’t cut it — he needed to create a new community separate and independent from the dictates of the Confederacy.

Free State of Jones ( Newton Knight: Jiyu no Hata o Kakageta Otoko ) Rating







3 out of 5 Run Time 139 mins Language English Opens NOW SHOWING

Knight was a fairly prosperous farmer but he didn’t keep slaves and could empathize with their plight — he was riled at the fact that for generations, slaves worked for no pay and had no freedom. He was also enraged at the way the army seized the assets of Confederate soldiers in order to keep the war going.

“Free State of Jones” reveals how racism and the thick-skinned selfishness of the top 1 percent were deeply woven into the economics of the American South. In short, being a rich white male ensured financial security and personal happiness but the rest of the population were screwed — unseen and unheard, they may as well have been invisible.

While all this is engrossing and McConaughey delivers an excellent, convincing portrayal of Newton Knight, you can’t shake off the feeling that “Free State of Jones” is really “Free State of Knight,” and this is a typical Hollywood tale about a white guy doing his thing and saving humanity from unspeakable evil.

Knight always takes center stage, no matter whose turn it is to do the talking.It‘s always his perspective that matters and his words that propel the narrative. All the other characters hover around him like satellites, even though they’re plenty interesting in their own right.

Knight’s second wife, Rachel (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), is a case in point. Though a runaway slave, she has the knowledge and skills of a physician, and later she teaches herself how to read and write. Rachel is whip-smart, strong and beautiful, but the story treats her like an extension of Knight’s woes and hang-ups. When she tells him that she had been repeatedly raped by her owner, he breaks down and starts crying and the focus is on his pain, not hers. At least when Knight couldn’t formally wed Rachel he transferred his farm’s deed to her name. After all, ideas and rebellion can get people only so far — there’s no real freedom without financial independence.

“Free State of Jones” is a worthy experience, both instructive and provocative — a lot of what goes on here is starting to look too familiar for comfort. You only have to glance at the news to see that white supremacist belief is very far from being history.