‘Your Name.’ to be released with English subtitles

Makoto Shinkai’s animated film “Your Name.” continues to win over audiences in Asia, and now has its sights set on dominating North America, too.

Distributor Funimation Entertainment is eyeing an April release date overseas for the anime, which centers on two teenagers who change bodies in their sleep.

“It’s truly a joy to be part of a film like ‘Your Name.’ (which) has surprised everyone … and quickly captivated the hearts of audiences and critics alike,” says Gen Fukunaga, founder and CEO of Funimation Entertainment. “I have always believed that a touching and beautifully told story can mesmerize mainstream audiences regardless of a film’s genre.”

In a move that could generate buzz ahead of the overseas release, the film will be rereleased with English subtitles in Japan for two weeks beginning Jan. 28. These special screenings will take place at cinema complexes in 11 prefectures including Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hokkaido.

“Your Name.” has racked up nearly ¥23.3 billion at the domestic box office so far. It was also declared the highest-grossing Japanese film in China, beating previous title-holder “Stand by Me Doraemon” (2015).

The movie has been a considerable success for Shinkai, who some critics are calling “the next Hayao Miyazaki.” But it has also been a boon for rock band Radwimps, who wrote music for the soundtrack including the theme song, “Zenzenzense.” For the upcoming subtitled release, Radwimps have rerecorded the theme and another three tracks in English: “Dream Lantern,” “Sparkle” and “Nandemonaiya.”

“Your Name.” will screen with English subtitles from Jan. 28-Feb. 10 at the following cinemas: Sapporo Cinema Frontier; Toho Cinemas Sendai; Toho Cinemas Roppongi Hills, Toho Cinemas Shinjuku and Ikebukuro Cinema Rosa in Tokyo; Toho Cinemas LaLaport Yokohama, Yokohama Burg 13 and Toho Cinemas Kawasaki in Kanagawa Prefecture; Toho Cinemas LaLaport Funabashi in Chiba Prefecture; Toho Cinemas Nagoya Bay City and Midland Square Cinema in Aichi Prefecture; Toho Cinemas Umeda and Toho Cinemas Namba in Osaka; Toho Cinemas Nijo in Kyoto; OS Cinemas M-Int Kobe; Hiroshima Wald 11 and Toho Cinemas Tenjin in Fukuoka. For details, visit www.toho.co.jp/theater/?no=195.