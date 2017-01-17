‘Kohei Kobayashi × Kohei Takahashi: Work on Five Hypotheses to Cut Off…’

Jan. 14-April 2

We now live in society of hyperconnectivity, with networks of information and systems that virtually invade all aspects of our lives. With so many seeing so much of what we say, do and think, some believe contemporary society can stifle our imagination and free will in a way that can lead to involuntary, unconscious or partially self-aware behavior.

Two contemporary artists, Kohei Kobayashi and Kohei Takahashi, have joined forces to explore what might happen if were to cut ourselves off from such networks. Would we discover our true selves?

Both artists focus on video production and together, through installation works, they present us with five issues that they believe we should consider about our lives today.

Toyota Municipal Museum of Art; 8-5-1 Kozakahonmachi, Toyota, Aichi. Toyotashi Stn. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ¥300. Closed Mon. 0565-34-6610; www.museum.toyota.aichi.jp