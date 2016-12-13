‘Contemporary Japanese Crafts: The Kikuchi Kanjitsu Prize II’

Dec. 17-March 20

Since it opened in 2003, the Musee Tomo has focused on exhibiting contemporary ceramic art. Last year, however, it selected 12 artists known to have made innovations in traditional Japanese crafts for an exhibition that presented ceramics, lacquerware, metalwork and other applied arts. The Kikuchi Kanjitsu Prize was also established, the first of which was awarded to the textile artist Noriko Tsuiki.

This year, the Kikuchi Kanjitsu Prize exhibition is showcasing 60 pieces by 12 artisans, including those of Ritsue Mishima, known for her elaborate glassware; Yoichiro Kamei, who creates latticed ceramic wares that look like geometric buildings; and Chikuyu Uematsu, a master of detailed bamboo works.

Musee Tomo; Nishikubo Bldg., 4-1-35 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Kamiyacho Stn. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 03-5733-5131; www.musee-tomo.or.jp/exhibition_english.html