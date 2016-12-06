Painting and Weaving Opportunity: Yohji Yamamoto, Yuuka Asakura

Dec. 10-March 12

Yohji Yamamoto, one of the first internationally recognized avant-garde designers from Japan, both shocked and impressed the fashion industry in 1981 with his debut Paris runway collection of luxury ready-to-wear, asymmetric, oversized and monochromatic garments. Constantly defying trends and challenging the fashion industry with a conceptual approach to clothing, his work has recently focused on combining paintings with his designs.

Conceived by literary critic Seigo Matsuoka at the request of the designer, the “painting” and “weaving” of this exhibition’s title refers to not only Yamamoto’s work regarding textiles, but also the relationships between the oppositions that the art forms represent. Works include pictures, sculptures and installations that explore 2-D and 3-D objects, men and women, and other inevitable oppositions that often fuel creativity.

Paintings by artist Yuuka Asakura that have been featured in past Yamamoto collections, will also be on display.

Tokyo Opera City Art Gallery; 3-20-2 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo. Hatsudai Stn. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (Fri., Sat. till 8 p.m.) ¥1,200. Closed Mon. 03-5353-0756; www.operacity.jp/ag