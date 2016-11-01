Manuel Alvarez Bravo Photographs: Mexico, Light and Time in Silence

Nov. 3-Dec. 18

Manuel Alvarez Bravo (1902-2002) is one of the key figures in the history of Latin-American photography. He first garnered attention in the late 1920s after the Mexican Revolution, a turbulent time that saw the rise of avant-garde art and the muralism movement, both of which influenced his surrealist but poetic images. Up until the ’90s, he produced a steady flow of timeless photographs that exude an artful sense of tranquility.

This is the first full-scale retrospective of Alvarez Bravo’s work to be held in Japan and it aims to convey nearly seven decades of his career through 192 black-and-white prints and documents.

Nagoya City Art Museum; 2-17-25 Sakae, Naka-ku, Nagoya, Aichi. Osukannon Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri. till 8 p.m.) ¥1,000. Closed Mon. 052-212-0001; www.art-museum.city.nagoya.jp