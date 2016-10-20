Japanese comedian Piko-Taro’s video ‘Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen’ cracks Billboard’s top 100 singles

Comedian Piko-Taro’s video “Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen,” also known as “PPAP” for short, that recently went viral on social media has entered the weekly U.S. Billboard Top 100 singles chart at 77th.

It is the first time in 26 years that a Japanese artist has made the U.S. chart. The last was singer Seiko Matsuda, whose song “The Right Combination” reached No. 54 in 1990.

Billboard says the song, which is a mere 45 seconds long, is the shortest song to ever enter the top 100 singles chart.

Chart rankings are determined by the number of radio air plays, sales and online streams.

Currently, Piko-Taro’s video is available on streaming services such as Spotify and can also be downloaded from iTunes.

The video has been viewed over 50 million times since it was uploaded Aug. 25. It topped YouTube’s weekly chart for two weeks in a row, after overseas celebrities such as Canadian singer Justin Bieber recommended it to his followers on Twitter, saying it’s “my favorite video on the internet.”

The video features Piko-Taro dancing in an yellowish outfit while singing humorous yet simple phrases consisting mainly of three words: “apple,” “pineapple” and “pen.”

It’s simplicity is apparently inspiring many to try it out themselves. Numerous copycat and parody videos have been uploaded on YouTube and other video-sharing sites, which has also helped Piko-Taro shoot to fame worldwide.

In his official profile, he describes himself as “Kosaka-Daimaoh’s highly recommended singer songwriter Pikotaro from Chiba Prefecture.”

However, it is widely believed that he is 43-year-old comedian Kazuhito Kosaka, a founding member of No Bottom, a music and comedy group.

Including “Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen,” Piko-Taro has had 11 videos uploaded on YouTube so far, and his recent work “Neo Sunglasses” has been played more than 7 million times.

In a recent interview with NHK World published Oct. 17, he said: “I’ve been tweeting about it, but I always wanted to perform at NHK’s Yearend Song Festival and the Summer Sonic music festival. My new dream is to perform at Madison Square Garden.”