Marie-Antoinette, a Queen in Versailles

Oct. 25-Feb. 26

The life of Marie Antoinette — the French queen infamous for her penchant for extravagance in fashion and the arts — is explored in this comprehensive exhibition revealing her lavish and ultimately doomed life.

Around 150 works of art and furnishings will be on display, including portraits of the queen and other members of the royal family, compiled from public and private collections in France and around the world.

The collection of custom-made furniture and decorative objects made by the finest craftsmen of the era, indicate the ostentatious tastes of Marie Antoinette, with one of the highlight of the exhibition being a faithful recreation of one of her rooms at the Versailles palace.

Mori Arts Center Gallery; 52F Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Roppongi Stn. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Tue. till 5 p.m.) ¥1,800. 03-5777-8600; www.ntv.co.jp/marie