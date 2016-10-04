Insho Exposition: Domoto Birth 125 Years — Genius!! The World of Insho’s Creation

Oct. 6-Dec. 25

To celebrate 125 years since prominent artist Insho Domoto’s birth, the museum dedicated to his legacy and designed by the man himself, is holding a special exhibition of work from his diverse career.

Born in Kyoto in 1891, Domoto’s career as an artist took off after winning a prize at The First Japan Art Academy Exhibition. He went on to be a prolific artist while studying under the painting master Suisho Nishiyama, later making a name for himself for his nihonga (Japanese painting) works.

Although he is known for nihonga, Domoto’s oeuvre also included family portraits in oil, pen sketches of landscapes and he even designed bridal kimonos. The exhibition aims to cover Domoto’s full repertoire, while the museum has also scheduled tours, a children’s workshop and a rakugo (story-telling) session.

Kyoto Prefectural Insho-Domoto Museum of Fine Arts; 26-3 Hirano Kamiyanagi-cho, Kita-ku, Kyoto. Kitano Hakubai-cho Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Fri. till 7:30 p.m.) ¥500. Closed Mon. 075-463-0007; insho-domoto.com