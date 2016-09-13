Dutch Modern Design: Rietveld / Bruna / Ado

Sept. 17-Nov. 23

During the late 19th to mid-20th-century, the Netherlands gained a global reputation as a center for innovative design — a position it maintains today. An exploration of Dutch design, this exhibition focuses on three great designers of that modern era: furniture designer and architect Gerrit Thomas Rietveld, known for his 1917 red and blue chair; graphic designer Dick Bruna, famous as the creator of Miffy, and Ado toys designer, Ko Verzuu.

Inspired by the rich history and culture of the Netherlands, these three artists have become representative of Dutch modern design. The exhibition also follows designers, architects and artists’ responses to major shifts in the social and political landscape, and includes references to the influence of the Netherlands’ colonial heritage.

Tokyo Opera City Art Gallery; 3-20-2 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo. Hatsudai Stn. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (Fri., Sat. until 8 p.m.) ¥1,200. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.operacity.jp/ag