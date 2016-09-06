‘Similarity and Difference: Who’s Who by Kazuo Okazaki’

Sept. 7-Oct. 30

Known for his iconic humorous works, Kazuo Okazaki is a master of objets d’art. His amusing sculptures that play on and re-envision everyday motifs have won him fans from across the globe.

As his longest running series, “Who’s Who” can be considered Okazaki’s life work. He started creating pieces during the 1960s and the exhibition covers a half-century of his illustrious career. To provide context to Okazaki’s work, the exhibition also features works by his influences and contemporaries, including German Fluxus sculptor and installation artist Joseph Beuys, and conceptual artist On Kawara.

Chiba City Museum of Art; 3-10-8 Chuo, Chuo-ku, Chiba. Chiba Stn. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Fri. and Sat. until 8 p.m.). ¥700. Closed Sept. 26 and Oct. 3. 043-221-2311; www.ccma-net.jp