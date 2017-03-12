Cuddle me quick: a dog named Tucker

Seven-month-old Tucker is one of two siblings who came to ARK as strays. Now, he and his brother have come up from Osaka to Tokyo and are looking for a roomy home, either separate or together. Tucker is the more cautious of the two and always looks a bit surprised. He’s a smart dog, a little shy, but incredibly affectionate once he gets to know you. He also loves toys, food and laps, which he finds perfect for sleeping in. But it won’t be long before this little tyke outgrows laps, as he’s likely to be Labrador-size when he’s grown up. So, don’t wait. Now is the time for cuddles!

If you are interested in adopting Tucker, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and re-homing abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process.