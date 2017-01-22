Border-free: a dog named Jun

In September of last year, the handsome Jun arrived in Japan from Malaysia after an international effort to rescue him and others from what were reported to be extremely dire conditions. Born in 2015, Jun settled in “with lightning speed” and is obviously a dog that adapts well to new environments. He adores people both young and old but does not do well with other dogs. Weighing in at just under 15 kg, he is perfect for Tokyo apartment dwellers as he fits the “small dog” requirement. Relaxed, happy and friendly, Jun is a lovable mutt just right for tearing down the walls that hamper communication. We know we’re floored!

If you are interested in adopting Jun, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and re-homing abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process.