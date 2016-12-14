Only you: a cat named Koten

The beautiful Koten, only a year and a half old, has been described as a “great mix of independent and affectionate.” And one way that wonderful mix manifests itself is that Koten wants you to want only her — which allows her to be happy wanting only you, which is what she does once she knows you. Born to a feral mother, Koten came to ARK with her four siblings. Wary and wise, shy until certain, it’s always the cats with survival smarts that get looked over by people seduced by the friendly-to-a-fault charmers. Koten and her sister are still looking for homes and lucky will be the person who recognizes that it’s the wallflowers that are the diamonds among the gems. Koten loves people more than other cats. She also loves toys and will happily play by herself until you return to her side, where you can then both croon to your hearts’ content, “Only you can make all this world seem right. Only you …”

If you are interested in adopting Koten, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and re-homing abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process.