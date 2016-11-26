Lifelong fan

Elderly man #1: I saw (the James Bond film) “Spectre” recently. Have you seen any of the 007 movies?

Elderly man #2: I watched them until “From Russia with Love.”

[Editor’s note: Released in 1963, “From Russia with Love” is the second installment of the James Bond franchise.]

— Yamanote Line, Tokyo. Overheard by a Japan Times On Sunday reader

