My sunshine: A small dog named Mezzo

Little Mezzo weighs only 3.5 kilograms, much less than many cats. He is, despite his somewhat frazzled look, only about 3 years old. His look comes in part from a massive haircut, before which it was even hard to tell there was a dog underneath all the hair. Mezzo and two other dogs were taken under ARK’s wing from an owner with severe mental health issues. Mezzo was extremely skinny and in dire need of proper care, but despite his very unstable environment, he is well-balanced. Mezzo adores people. If he can be around them, his tail is up and he’ll look into your eyes as if you had just proposed a lifetime together. He will play, walk or just chill, as long as someone is by his side. Easy to get on with and just plain happy, Mezzo is a joy sure to chase any gray skies away.

If you are interested in adopting Mezzo, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and re-homing abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process.