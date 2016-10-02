Not miserly: a dog named Scrooge

This little 4-kilogram sweetheart with the unfortunate name of Scrooge is only like his name if it’s in reference to the Dickens character at the very end of the tale, when he was out spreading cheer for all. Affectionate, kind, confident and very loving to people and other dogs, Scrooge is, above all, happy! He’s 10 years old but you’d never think it the way he struts around. With a hearty appetite and a penchant for strolls, Scrooge would be best with someone with some time to spare and a desire to share it with a smart, loyal companion. That is because Scrooge is also something of an attention-seeker. He’s never whiny or clingy, though. He’ll prance around you until you enthusiastically note, “Oh, what a cute boy you are!” Then, pleased as punch, he’ll come and sit quietly by your side. Flattery, you see, will get you everywhere.”

If you are interested in adopting Scrooge, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and re-homing abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process.