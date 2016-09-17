When Japanese is English

Elderly Japanese woman #1: I can’t make it tomorrow. I have an English lesson.

Elderly Japanese woman #2: You’re studying English? I’m very impressed. I can’t speak any English.

Elderly Japanese woman #1: Really? You must have heard about “Abenomics”?

— Shinagawa Station, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Overheard by The Japan Times On Sunday

