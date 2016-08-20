Voting with one’s feet

Sixty-three-year-old Japanese man: Do you want me to take you to go vote?

Ninety-one-year-old Japanese woman: If I had enough energy to go vote, I’d go to the doctor’s.

— Utsunomiya, Tochogi Prefecture. Overheard by a Japan Times On Sunday reader on the day of the Upper House elections on July 10.

