Into the mystic: a cat named Miko

Miko, though she looks more mature, is only about 1 year old. How this beauty, who came to ARK a full six months ago, can still be sitting in the shelter without a home of her own, is a mystery. The only explanation is that she holds back when other cats rush forward to greet prospective adopters. Miko is overlooked, and lucky indeed will be that someone who can see beyond the rabble to real class. Miko in Japanese means “shrine maiden” and refers to priestesses who once were considered to be shamans. The name fits, as in this girl’s eyes, look and demeanor, there is something both mystical and magical. The day you make her yours will be auspicious indeed.

If you are interested in adopting Miko, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and re-homing abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process.