Views from Tokyo: What are your hopes and expectations for the Rio Olympics?

Nischa Janssen

Flight attendant, 35 (American)

I’m looking forward to seeing Michael Phelps win again — he’s an outstanding athlete. With all the circumstances and issues leading up to the Olympics, I’m just hoping everything runs smoothly until the end. My most memorable Olympic moment would have to be the Harding-Kerrigan skating scandal at the 1994 Winter Olympics, but let’s hope nothing so scandalous happens this time!

Hiroshi Takehara

Event planner, 30 (Japanese)

I was looking forward to watching Japan’s men’s soccer team, but with only one game left (and with the team having lost and drawn its first games), I’m afraid that all we can do is pray for the best. I’m expecting Japan to get more than 30 medals, or at least as many as we can! I’m very excited about Tokyo hosting the 2020 Olympics, so we’d better show them what we’re capable of.

Alisa Iwaki

Student, 20 (Japanese)

I’m definitely rooting for 16-year-old swimmer Rikako Ikee — she’s come incredibly far at such a young age. But I’ll never forget Kosuke Kitajima’s impressive swimming gold medal wins at previous Olympics — he made me feel proud to be Japanese. If we continue winning medals like we have in the last few days, I’m sure Japan will do well.

Ludi Samik Ibrahim

Customer care, 32 (Indonesian)

I’ve been rooting for Indonesia’s badminton teams ever since our singles victories at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. We have a big chance of winning gold again this year. Like every time, I have no doubt the U.S. and China will win the most medals. Hopefully the Olympics will help Rio in the long run. What’s important is that the games promote diversity and unity, which are crucial in these turbulent times.

Cathy Quinn

(Australian)

I have high expectations for our Campbell sisters to win the 100m freestyle swimming races. I’m also looking forward to the Nigerian marathon runners and, of course, Michael Phelps. I haven’t followed Japan’s progress much, but I was really impressed by Hiromi Miyake’s bronze in weightlifting. The people here are so lovely and helpful, so I have no doubt that the Tokyo Olympics will be wonderful.

Nabil Hasan

Student, 16 (Bangladeshi)

I’m probably most excited about the 4x100m relay races — they should be good. I support Bangladesh, but I think that the Olympics Games are a great chance for everybody to come together, appreciate other cultures and realize that the media’s negative representations of various nationalities and races are false.

