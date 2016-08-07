Fine day for a stroll: a Japanese Chin cross named Parasol

Parasol is a 3-year-old Japanese Chin cross who lost her home when her owner fell into financial difficulties. A petite 3.4 kg, which is less than most cats, Parasol belongs to the breed of dog that was long popular in the houses of Japanese nobility. Pretty but quite pale, she would do well to avoid long days at the beach unless she indeed had a parasol at hand. She is a quiet soul, happy to snuggle up beside you or simply curl up nearby. She has a calming effect on other animals and people alike with what seems to be a gentle aura around her. Never one to anger, never one to bark incessantly, Parasol would do best with a kindred lady or gentleman who can spend time with her. A lark to care for and infinitely affectionate, Parasol is truly a walk in the park.

If you are interested in adopting Parasol, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and re-homing abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process.