Farah to race in final meet in Zurich

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah will delay his impending track retirement by a few days to compete at the Zurich Diamond League final, organizers said on Friday.

The British five-time world champion had originally been due to bow out at home in London after the upcoming IAAF World Athletics Championships, which will be held from Aug. 4-13.

He then agreed to run the 3,000 meters at the Birmingham Diamond League event on Aug. 20, but Zurich organizers said he will now also compete in Switzerland on Aug. 24.