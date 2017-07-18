Seattle shortstop Segura secures victory with dazzling defensive plays

The Seattle Mariners tied a season high by hitting four homers including back-to-back shots by Kyle Seager and Danny Valencia in the 10th inning en route to a 9-7 victory over the Houston Astros on Monday night.

However, after the game it wasn’t the powerful offense but shortstop Jean Segura’s defense that everyone was talking about.

Josh Reddick was on second with no outs in the ninth inning when Segura snagged a grounder by Marwin Gonzalez backhanded and threw him out at first. Later in the inning he threw Reddick out at home on a fielder’s choice on a ball hit by designated hitter Norichika Aoki. But Segura wasn’t done yet. After an intentional walk loaded the bases, Segura had another backhanded grab on a grounder hit by Alex Bregman and tossed it to second for the forceout to send it to the 10th.

“The defense (from) Jean throughout there was just unbelievable,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “The backhand stop that was the key out in the inning getting the first out with Marwin Gonzalez. Then the play at home, the backhand with the force play. There was a lot going on that inning.”

Segura was asked about the last play of that inning.

“I knew the only chance I had was the force at second,” he said. “It was just ‘go get it.’ It was the last out and if I don’t get it or make an error, they win the game. I tried to make the play as quick as I (could).”

And it wasn’t just the Mariners who raved about Segura’s work.

“Both plays were exceptional plays,” Houston skipper A.J. Hinch said. “Obviously, we would love to create more situations for ourselves, but it’s hard to argue that he didn’t have the most important plays of the game.”

The wild back-and-forth game was tied at 7-7 entering the 10th when Seager, who finished with three hits, connected off Tony Sipp (0-1) on a shot to the seats in right field. Valencia added an insurance run when he launched a slider to center field three pitches later.

Mike Zunino and Nelson Cruz also homered for the Mariners, who won their fifth straight game.

Yovani Gallardo (4-7) allowed a hit and two walks in a scoreless ninth for the win and Edwin Diaz struck out two in a scoreless 10th for his 17th save.

Aoki, who entered the game as a pinch runner in the eighth and later scored in that inning, went 0-for-1.

Twins 4, Yankees 2

In Minneapolis, Eddie Rosario had two RBI doubles and Eduardo Escobar added the go-ahead, pinch-hit single in the eighth as the hosts doubled up New York.

Brian Dozier added two hits and Adalberto Mejia gave up one run and struck out four in 5⅓ innings for the Twins, who were tied 2-2 when Escobar delivered a base hit to left field off left-hander Caleb Smith (0-1). Rosario followed with his second double of the game, and Brandon Kintzler picked up his 26th save as light rain turned into a steady downpour at Target Field.

Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge went 0-for-3 with an intentional walk and is 1-for- 21 since his electric performance in the All-Star Home Run Derby.

Taylor Rogers (5-1) pitched 1⅓ innings of scoreless relief for the win.

Cubs 4, Braves 3

In Atlanta, Jon Lester (6-6) bounced back from the shortest start of his career by allowing only one run in seven innings and Chicago stopped the Braves’ ninth-inning comeback.

The Cubs led 4-1 before Atlanta scored two runs in the ninth off closer Wade Davis and loaded the bases with two outs.

Davis allowed one-out singles to Brandon Phillips and Freddie Freeman before Phillips scored from third on a wild pitch. Matt Kemp followed with a run-scoring single and pinch runner Lane Adams stole second and moved to third on Tyler Flowers’ flyball to the warning track in center field.

Following an intentional walk to pinch-hitter Matt Adams, pinch runner Dansby Swanson stole second, leaving runners on second and third. Davis walked Sean Rodriguez, playing in his first game of the season, to load the bases.

Johan Camargo’s fly ball to shallow left ended the game, giving Davis his 18th consecutive save this season.

Julio Teheran (7-7) allowed two runs and five hits and four walks in six innings.

Chicago reliever Koji Uehara worked one scoreless inning and fanned one batter.

Indians 5, Giants 3

In San Francisco, Josh Tomlin struck out five and pitched into the eighth inning to win back-to-back starts for the first time this year, and Cleveland capitalized on two costly errors to beat the Giants.

Tomlin (6-9) allowed six hits and three runs without walking a batter in 7⅓ innings. The Indians snapped a season-high four-game skid with its first victory against San Francisco in their last seven tries.

Giants starter Matt Moore (3-10) hit an RBI single in the third before a wild throw did him in, and his team dropped its fourth straight home game.

Cody Allen finished for his 17th save as the defending AL champs improved to just 4-11 in interleague games.

Blue Jays 4, Red Sox 3

In Boston, Steve Pearce slugged a solo homer, then added the go-ahead single in the eighth inning in Toronto’s victory over the Red Sox.

The Blue Jays led 3-0 after two innings but Boston scored three in the seventh. Toronto went back in front in the eighth when Pearce singled to score pinch runner Ezequiel Carrera from third.

Ryan Tepera (5-1), who started the eighth, was credited with the victory even though Leone was the pitcher of record when the winning run scored. Baseball rule 9.17 (c) instructs the official scorer not to award a victory to a reliever who makes a short, ineffective appearance.

Roberto Osuna pitched the ninth for his 23rd save.

Heath Hembree (1-3) took the loss.

Nationals 6, Reds 1

In Cincinnati, Washington slugger Ryan Zimmerman set the franchise’s career home run record with a solo shot, and Bryce Harper connected again as the Nationals powered their way to a victory for a four-game sweep of Cincinnati.

Zimmerman’s 235th career homer moved him ahead of Vladimir Guerrero for most in Expos and Nationals history.

Stephen Strasburg (10-3) recovered from his shortest start of the season by fanning 11 in seven innings and allowing four hits, including Eugenio Suarez’s homer.

Scott Feldman (7-7) lasted only one inning. He gave up a double, a single, Harper’s three-run homer and Zimmerman’s solo shot in his first 12 pitches. Feldman left after facing nine batters and giving up five runs on 33 pitches.

Rays 3, Athletics 2

In Oakland, Jake Odorizzi and two relievers combined on a two-hitter, helping Tampa Bay edge the Athletics.

Steven Souza Jr. belted his 19th home run, Evan Longoria also went deep and reached base three times, while Adeiny Hechavarria added two hits for the Rays, who won for the third time in four games since the All-Star break.

Odorizzi (6-4) bounced back from his worst start of the season and went seven innings while striking out five and walking two. Alex Colome retired three batters for his AL-leading 27th save.

Daniel Gossett (1-5) allowed three runs in seven innings, including the homers to Souza and Longoria.

Rockies 9, Padres 6

In Denver, Charlie Blackmon’s fourth leadoff homer of the season hit the facing of the third deck, hard-throwing rookie German Marquez tied a career high with nine strikeouts and scuffling Colorado beat San Diego.

Trevor Story added a two-run double as part of a five-run third to help the Rockies win back-to-back games for the first time in nearly a month.

Marquez (7-4) allowed three runs over 6⅔ innings. He perplexed the Padres by effectively mixing in his curve with a 158 kph fastball.

Greg Holland got Matt Szczur to ground out following a two-out double in the ninth to earn his 29th save in 30 chances.

San Diego starter Luis Perdomo (4-5) had his three-game winning streak halted after surrendering seven runs — five earned — over 2⅓ innings.

Tigers 10, Royals 2

In Kansas City, Nicholas Castellanos and Mikie Mahtook went deep, Jordan Zimmermann smothered the Royals with strikes and Detroit trounced the hosts to open a four-game series.

Ian Kinsler added three extra-base hits for the Tigers, who knocked American League wins leader Jason Vargas (12-4) from the game after 2⅔ innings in his first start since the All-Star break.

Zimmermann (6-7) allowed one run and seven hits without a walk in 6⅔ innings, throwing 79 of 97 pitches for strikes. His dominance was partly a result of first-pitch strikes to 24 of the 28 batters he faced, which helped the right-hander win for the first time since June 3.

Pirates 4, Brewers 2

In Pittsburgh, Gregory Polanco doubled twice, drove in two runs and threw out a potential go-ahead run at the plate to lead the surging Pirates over Milwaukee.

Brewers catcher Stephen Vogt left the game in the fifth inning after a collision with Pittsburgh pitcher Chad Kuhl at the plate. Vogt caught an incidental elbow to the head from Kuhl, and both players were down for several minutes. Kuhl remained in the game, but Vogt had to be helped to his feet and left to be evaluated for a neck strain and left knee strain. Vogt held onto the ball and Kuhl was called out.

Polanco finished 4-for-4 and is hitting .446 this month. Francisco Cervelli added two hits for the Pirates, who pulled within six games of first-place Milwaukee.

Daniel Hudson (2-4) picked up the win in relief of Kuhl when Polanco nailed Manny Pina at the plate in the sixth to preserve a tie. Polanco drove in Josh Bell in the bottom of the inning off Josh Hader (1-1) to put the Pirates in front.

Felipe Rivero retired the last four batters for his seventh save.

Cardinals 6, Mets 3

In New York, Paul DeJong homered against the Mets for the fourth straight game and Adam Wainwright hit an RBI double while winning his fourth consecutive start.

With runners at the corners in the bottom of the ninth inning, slugger Yoenis Cespedes grounded into a game-ending double play on a 3-0 pitch from Brett Cecil.

Tommy Pham capped a six-run sixth with a three-run homer on Hansel Robles’ second pitch since returning from the minors.

Michael Conforto and Lucas Duda homered off Wainwright (11-5), who beat scuffling starter Zack Wheeler (3-7) for the second time in 10 days.

Orioles 3, Rangers 1

In Baltimore, Seth Smith hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and the Orioles used a strong performance by its struggling pitching staff to beat Texas.

Smith connected off Andrew Cashner (4-8) to make it 2-1, Baltimore’s first lead since the All-Star break following a three-game sweep by the Chicago Cubs.

Chris Tillman allowed one run and two hits over six innings. Richard Bleier (2-1) pitched a scoreless seventh, Mychal Givens had a perfect eighth and Brad Brach completed the three-hitter for his 16th save.

Marlins 6, Phillies 5 (10)

In Miami, Giancarlo Stanton homered twice and Dee Gordon hit an RBI single with two outs in the 10th inning that sent the Marlins over Philadelphia.

Gordon lined a single to right-center off Mark Leiter Jr. (1-2) for Miami’s fourth walk-off win of the season.

Drew Steckenrider (1-1) pitched a scoreless 10th.

Marlins pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki flew out in the eighth, and teammate Junichi Tazawa pitched a scoreless sixth inning.