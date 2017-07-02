Hawks rally to sink Eagles

The Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks rallied against Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles star starter Takayuki Kishi and closer Yuki Matsui in the eighth inning to earn a 5-4 win on Sunday.

A day after the Hawks called on closer Dennis Sarfate to get them out of trouble in the eighth inning, the Eagles did the same with Matsui, but it didn’t work. Matsui allowed a pair of inherited runners to score with the help of an error before Akira Nakamura broke a 3-3 tie with a two-run single.

“I had been thinking that if something emerged, I would bring him (Matsui) in to cut it off,” Hawks skipper Masataka Nashida said of his 21-year-old southpaw, who blew his first save opportunity of the season.

Kishi (6-3) entered the eighth with a 3-1 lead and 108 pitches under his belt. Munenori Kawasaki doubled with one out, Kenta Imamiya worked a walk and Yuki Yanagita ended Kishi’s afternoon with an RBI single.

The lefty Matsui got slugger Alfredo Despaigne to hit a sharp chopper to the left. Third baseman Zelous Wheeler tried to start a double play but lost the handle on the ball for an error that loaded the bases. Matsui jammed Nobuhiro Matsuda, but the ball flopped into shallow right for a game-tying single.

“I’ve been giving my all, but we lost,” Matsui said. “I’m going to review what I have to do in order to compete against SoftBank.”

Nakamura’s single put SoftBank on top of the game. Although Wheeler homered off Sho Iwasaki in the bottom of the inning, Sarfate in the ninth and recorded his 24th save.

Buffaloes 6, Lions 3

At Metlife Dome, Chris Marrero went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and Stefen Romero homered, singled and drove in two as Orix overcame a two-run deficit to complete a three-game sweep of Seibu.

Fighters 8, Marines 3

At Zozo Marine Stadium, Chiba Lotte starter Ayumu Ishikawa was ejected in the fifth inning for a dangerous pitch and Hokkaido Nippon Ham opened the scoring on back-to-back solo homers by Taishi Ota and go Matsumoto, while Naoyuki Uwasawa (1-2) allowed a run over six innings to earn the win.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Carp 6, Dragons 4

At Mazda Stadium, seventh-year pro Yoshitaka Isomura’s first career home run, a two-run pinch-hit shot, brought Hiroshima within a run in the seventh and Seiya Suzuki’s three-run, eighth-inning homer steered the Carp to a three-game sweep of Chunichi.

Tigers 5, Swallows 4

At Koshien Stadium, RBI singles by rookie Yusuke Oyama and Masahiro Nakatani tied it 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth and Tokyo Yakult reliever Taichi Ishiyama’s wild pitch brought in the go-ahead run as Hanshin won a see-saw game. Tigers closer Rafael Dolis earned his CL-best 22nd save.

BayStars 9, Giants 1

At Tokyo Dome, Shun Yamaguchi (1-1) who left Yokohama as a free agent to join Yomiuri, was hammered for six runs in four innings by his former teammates, who completed a three-game sweep in the Giants’ home park.