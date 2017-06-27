Wrestler Icho not ready to make a decision about 2020 Olympics

Wrestler Kaori Icho on Tuesday requsted more time to decide on competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, when she received a Guiness World Records certificate for her Olympian feats.

Asked about her plans for 2020 at the award ceremony, Icho, who is currently studying to be a coach, said she was uncertain about her future path.

“I don’t know whether it will be as a coach or an athlete, but I want to have a clear answer (to that question) as I head into the Tokyo Olympics,” she said. “Please bear with me a little longer.”

Icho, 33, was recognized as the first female Olympian to win four straight gold medals in an individual event and the first four-time Olympic women’s wrestling champion, but she downplayed her achievements.

“It doesn’t strike me as if I’ve done something remarkable,” Icho said at the ceremony. “This is just a product of purely liking wrestling and continuing to pursue it.”

Icho also revealed she’s drawing inspiration from 14-year-old shogi star Sota Fujii. The youngest professional player in the world of traditional Japanese chess, Fujii on Monday won a record 29th consecutive professional match.

“I think he is just driving for it trying to take on the challenge. Hopefully I can keep tackling many things, too,” Icho said.