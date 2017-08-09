Tepco says cars missing from Fukushima No. 1 plant may be radiation-tainted

Two of about 460 cars that had been parked at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant during the March 2011 nuclear disaster are unaccounted for, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. officials said Wednesday.

Tepco has confirmed radioactive contamination exceeding state-set limits for some 190 of the vehicles, with the two missing cars possibly among them, the officials said.

The vehicles were used by Tepco employees for commuting before the disaster that sent radioactive materials spewing from the plant after the powerful March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami.

Tepco did not check radiation levels on the surface of the vehicles until March 22, 2011. In the interim, the vehicles were free to come and go from the plant.

At the request of the trade ministry, Tepco conducted radiation screenings on the vehicles starting in February 2012 and put into storage cars with radiation levels that topped the state limit.

Tepco will continue to search for the two missing vehicles and conduct radiation checks when they are found, the officials said.