Man shoots at Chinese Consulate in LA, takes own life

A man opened fire outside the Chinese Consulate in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning before turning the gun on himself and taking his own life, police said.

The man, a Chinese citizen, fired “multiple rounds” at the consulate building in the Koreatown neighborhood, said a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman, Officer Mike Lopez.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, then shot himself in his car outside of the building, Lopez said.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Police could not immediately provide any additional information. Homicide detectives were conducting an investigation.

In 2011, a man was arrested after he fired nine shots at a security guard outside the consulate, hitting only the building. Police said he was protesting China’s human rights record.