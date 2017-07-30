10-year-old boy in Hyogo Prefecture bitten by poisonous snake

A 10-year-old boy in Hyogo Prefecture fell unconscious after he was bitten by a poisonous snake Saturday, police said.

The boy was playing with a friend in a park in a residential area of Itami City in the late afternoon when he was bitten on the wrist, the local police said Sunday. He was taken to hospital and later regained consciousness.

The boy’s mother called an ambulance a few hours after he was bitten as his bleeding did not stop and he complained of having a headache.

His symptoms suggest the snake was a tiger keelback, police said.

The snake was captured by the boy’s friend and handed over to the police.