Sharp makes a return to U.S. market with new LCD TV lineup

Sharp Corp. said Monday it is returning to the U.S. market with a new high-end LCD television brand, as the firm is unable to use its Aquos label in the region after selling the distribution rights.

The new brand will be a step above Aquos in quality, Sharp said, adding it will complete trademark registration of the name and logo soon. The screens will be 60 inches or larger and provide upgraded images and sounds, it said.

The new lineup isn’t expected to be released until next year or later.

Sharp pulled out of TV production for the North American market after selling its rights to use the Aquos brand and production facilities to China’s Hisense Group in 2016. Sharp decided to buy the brand back from the Chinese group after being acquired by Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. last year, but negotiations have stalled.

The new brand will be produced at a North American plant operated by Hon Hai, while LCD manufacturer Sakai Display Products Corp., Sharp’s former key plant and now a Hon Hai subsidiary, will license out its technologies.