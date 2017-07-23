Mystery fleet driving Japanese boats from Sea of Japan fishing grounds

A mysterious fleet of shadowy fishing boats is forcing Japanese fishermen out of their favorite waters in the Sea of Japan by pointing weapons at them or using hazardous drift nets that could foul their propellers.

The fishermen think they are from North Korea.

“Japan’s fishing grounds have been taken over,” said Ken Honma, the 61-year-old captain of the squid boat Wakashio Maru No. 85, based in Sakata, Yamagata Prefecture.

A member of a 13-ship fleet, Honma’s trawler has been catching squid in the lucrative fishing area known as Yamatotai for over 30 years. In late June, about 10 boats believed to be from North Korea were found lurking in Yamatotai.

The small dark vessels lacked the authorization plates commonly found on South Korean boats with fishing permits from Japan, and sailed unlit at night, ignoring whistle warnings. They were also catching large amounts of squid using illegal drift nets.

The Yamagata fleet continued fishing after steering clear of the suspicious boats to prevent their drift nets from getting caught in their propellers. But their numbers rose daily and exceeded 100 in early July, prompting the Yamagata crews to abandon Yamatotai for Hokkaido. Fishing crews from Ishikawa and Aomori prefectures were likewise driven from Yamatotai.

Many squid caught off Hokkaido at this time of year are small, and the Wakashio Maru saw its catches plunge to about a third of its usual level.

The mystery fishing boats were first sighted a few years ago, but the drift nets, banned to prevent overfishing, only appeared this year, Japanese fishermen say.

On July 7, someone on one of the mystery ships pointed what looked like a rifle at a Fisheries Agency boat that was patrolling Japan’s exclusive economic zone, government sources said.

People in the fishing industry are calling on the government to take measures.

“We aren’t able to catch squid although they remain there. It’s a matter of life and death,” said Shoshi Honma, 69, chief of the Yamagata chapter of the Japan Fisheries Cooperatives, known as JF Yamagata.

“We can’t sort it out alone. The government should take action,” Honma said, suggesting his group would work with cooperatives from other prefectures to lobby the government harder.

The squid fishing season lasts until around February.