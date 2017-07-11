No major damage after magnitude 5.3 quake hits Kagoshima Bay

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 hit Kagoshima Bay on Tuesday, the Meteorological Agency said, with no major damage reported.

The 11:56 a.m. temblor, originating at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers, registered upper 5 on the seven-level Japanese seismic scale in parts of Kagoshima Prefecture in Kyushu. The agency revised the estimated magnitude from the initially announced 5.2.

The agency issued no tsunami warning, and no abnormalities were detected at the Sendai nuclear plant in the prefecture, where two reactors are currently in operation.

A local fire department in Kagoshima said one minor injury was reported, as a falling object hit a man in the head in the city of Ibusuki. There were no reports of significant quake damage in the prefecture.

Kyushu Railway Co. said train services were briefly disrupted, while Kyushu Electric Power Co. reported a power outage in a southern part of Kagoshima.

No alarming changes have been observed at Mount Sakurajima, an active volcano located in Kagoshima Bay, according to the Meteorological Agency.