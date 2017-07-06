Venomous fire ant found in cargo at Tokyo port

A fire ant has been found inside a container unloaded at the Oi cargo terminal at the Port of Tokyo, the Environment Ministry said Thursday, the first confirmation of the venomous and highly invasive species in the region following discoveries at ports in western Japan.

The container arrived at the terminal on June 27 after leaving China’s Guangdong Province and passing through Hong Kong. A suspicious ant was found in the container on Monday after it was returned to the terminal empty after cargo was delivered to its owner in neighboring Chiba Prefecture.

The ant was killed immediately with hot water. The ministry confirmed Thursday that it was a fire ant.

The reddish brown ants with a blackish-red belly, native to South America, are known for a sting that can cause anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction including breathing problems.

In Japan, fire ants were first discovered in May inside a container that arrived at Kobe port and was unloaded in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, which borders the city of Osaka.

The ants have since been found at Kobe port and Nagoya port in Yatomi, Aichi Prefecture — in containers that had come from Guangzhou, China — as well as at Osaka port. At Osaka and Kobe ports, queen ants have also been found.