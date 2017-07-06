Magnitude 5.8 quake, called strongest in memory, rattles western Montana

A strong earthquake hit western Montana early Thursday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the area was hit with a magnitude 5.8 earthquake about 6 miles (10 km) southeast of Lincoln.

It had a depth of about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) and created at least one aftershock.

The Independent Record reports that people felt the earthquake as far away as Bozeman, Idaho, and Great Falls.

The newspaper says the temblor was strong enough to knock items off shelves in Helena, which is about 34 miles away from the quake’s epicenter.

A 76-year-old Helena resident said it was the strongest quake he had ever felt. Ray Anderson said his wife told him the temblor woke up the dogs but it didn’t cause any damage.