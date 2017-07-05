Fire ants, including first confirmed queen, found at Osaka port

Fire ants, a venomous and highly invasive species native to South America, have been found at the port of Osaka, with the first confirmation of a queen ant, the Environment Ministry said Tuesday.

The discovery is serious as queen ants can lay over 1,000 eggs a day. While no eggs have been found, the ministry is looking into whether the ants have built a nest.

The discovery came during a probe conducted after another venomous alien ant species was found in a container that had reached a warehouse in Suminoe Ward in the city of Osaka on Thursday. The container had been shipped from Hong Kong.

A cluster of fire ants was found Friday in an asphalt crack in the port area. After killing them with pesticide, workers retrieved about 10 dead ants. On Monday, roughly 50 more were retrieved, including a queen ant, according to the ministry. The ministry estimates there were over 100 fire ants at the spot.

Tuesday’s announcement prompted the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry to call for extermination measures at 63 ports with regular cargo shipments from China. The ministry also called for similar measures at 870 other ports in the country if they accept container cargo from China.

The 63 ports include Hakodate in Hokkaido, Yokohama, Nagoya, Osaka, Hiroshima as well as Hakata in Fukuoka Prefecture.

“It is crucial to block them from entering at an early stage. It would be extremely difficult to exterminate (the red ants) once they take root,” said Shigeto Dobata, assistant professor of insect ecology at Kyoto University.

The reddish brown ants with a blackish-red belly, ranging from 2.5 to 6 mm in length, are known for a sting that can cause anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction, including breathing problems.

In Japan, they were first discovered in May inside a container that arrived at Kobe port and was unloaded in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, which borders the city of Osaka.

They have since been found at Kobe port and Nagoya port in Yatomi, Aichi Prefecture, in containers that had come from Guangzhou, China.