Nanmadol, third typhoon of season, moves northeast along Japan’s Pacific coast

Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in Nagasaki Prefecture on Tuesday morning, the Meteorological Agency said, bringing heavy rain to Japan’s southwestern regions and causing blackouts and traffic disruptions.

The season’s third typhoon, recording winds of up to 151 kph, is expected to continue moving toward eastern regions along Pacific coastal areas of the archipelago, according to the weather agency. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the storm was centered between Shikoku and the Kii Peninsula, the agency said.

While the city of Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture saw over 80 mm of rain and the city of Nagasaki some 50 mm, the typhoon also brought moist air to the Hokuriku region. As a result, more than 60 mm of rain fell over Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, in an hour.

Strong winds damaged power lines, leaving a total of 68,500 houses without power in Nagasaki and Kumamoto prefectures. In Niigata Prefecture, authorities advised 19,000 people to evacuate after landslides occurred at several locations.

Some shinkansen services were disrupted in parts of Kyushu, with the operator Kyushu Railway Co. temporarily suspending all trains between Hakata and Kagoshima Chuo stations.

Precipitation is expected to reach up to 250 mm through midday Wednesday in Shikoku, and 150 mm is forecast for the Kanto-Koshin area, which includes Tokyo.

The typhoon is expected to be downgraded to a tropical depression by Wednesday morning, the agency said.