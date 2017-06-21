First female to head Japan Coast Guard regional office focused on territorial security

The first woman to head a Japan Coast Guard regional office said she feels the public recently is paying greater attention to the security of the nation’s territorial waters.

“I have no time to think about gender issues. We have to protect the nation’s territorial waters with fewer personnel than the police,” said 50-year-old Superintendent 2nd Grade Hisako Nakabayashi, who became the head of the Kushikino Coast Guard Office in Kagoshima Prefecture in April.

She is one of roughly 850 women out of some 14,000 Japan Coast Guard enlistees as of May.

Born in Miyazaki Prefecture, Nakabayashi has moved several times in Japan due to her father’s job, but had not been familiar with the sea before she entered the Japan Coast Guard Academy in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture.

She struggled with seasickness during training, but she said she barely felt seasick by the time she was commissioned to work at sea.

“I think it was because I was feeling a strong responsibility as a navigation officer. Because I was young and I am a woman, I must have been thinking I shouldn’t be made light of,” Nakabayashi said.

She was in charge of press relations at the headquarters in 2001 when the Japan Coast Guard opened fire on and apparently sank an armed vessel believed to be a North Korean spy ship off the coast of Amami-Oshima Island in Kagoshima. She feels that since then, the Japanese people are becoming increasingly aware of the need to protect the nation’s territorial waters. “I feel the significance of what I have been working for,” she said.

“I don’t intend to do anything special. My only task is to work with my 52 colleagues to live up to the Japanese people’s expectations,” she said.