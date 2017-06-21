Toshiba to negotiate exclusively with three-way consortium over chip unit sale: sources

Toshiba Corp. is set to negotiate exclusively with a consortium formed by Japanese, U.S. and South Korean entities over the sale of its chip unit, sources said Tuesday.

The Japanese conglomerate will hold a board meeting Wednesday to make a final decision on the matter, the sources said. The Japanese government-led group includes state-backed Innovation Network Corp. of Japan, the state-owned Development Bank of Japan, U.S. fund Bain Capital and SK Hynix Inc. of South Korea.

But the sale of Toshiba Memory Corp., a key restructuring step to revive its financial standing and avoid delisting, still faces hurdles. The plan could even be canceled because its joint chip production partner, Western Digital Corp., is strongly opposed to it.

Last week, Western Digital, which has invested in and jointly operates a flash memory plant with Toshiba in central Japan, said it asked a U.S. court to block Toshiba from selling the chip unit. The U.S. company claims that the sale without its consent breaches their joint venture contract. A court decision is likely to be made in July at the earliest.

The Japanese conglomerate is reeling from huge losses related to Westinghouse Electric Co., which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March. The company is aiming to raise at least ¥2 trillion ($17.9 billion) through the sale to eliminate its negative net worth by next March to avoid delisting from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The Japan-U.S.-South Korean consortium led by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is competing with rival bidder U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Ltd., which teamed up with U.S. investment fund Silver Lake Partners.