Yokohama mayor apologizes to boy bullied for being a Fukushima nuclear evacuee

Yokohama Mayor Fumiko Hayashi on Wednesday apologized to a 13-year-old boy for the municipal government’s failure to act swiftly when he was bullied at a local elementary school after evacuating from Fukushima due to the 2011 nuclear disaster.

The mayor said that she vowed to the boy, who is now a junior high school student, and to his mother to more seriously tackle bullying.

After the boy’s case surfaced last November, a slew of similar incidents in other parts of the country came to light, prompting the central government to request schools with evacuees from Fukushima to check whether they had been bullied.

In the Yokohama boy’s case, the bullying began after he transferred to a Yokohama elementary school as a second-grader in 2011. He was called “germ” in reference to nuclear contamination and forked over ¥1.5 million ($13,500) to classmates in an apparent extortion.

A board of education investigation concluded the boy had been bullied, and the board later acknowledged the payments resulted from the bullying.

In the 15-minute meeting with the mayor at City Hall, the boy said: “Unless bullying is recognized (by authorities), we feel as if no one will fight together with us. I don’t want anyone to suffer the way I did,” according to a lawyer representing the student.

The mayor said she told the boy and his mother, “We will side with the feelings of children from now on.”

Yuko Okada, head of the board of education, who also attended the meeting, apologized as well.

The boy’s mother expressed hope that the case will reform the way the city deals with bullying at schools.

The government released in April its first nationwide survey on bullying of children who evacuated from Fukushima Prefecture due to the meltdowns at the Fukushima No. 1 power plant in 2011.

It showed there were 129 cases in the school year that ended in March and 70 more cases in previous years. Among the total of 199, 13 had obvious links to the nuclear disaster or the major earthquake and tsunami that triggered it.

The survey showed some of those who were bullied in relation to the nuclear crisis were told to go back to Fukushima or stay away under the false premise that they would contaminate others with radiation.