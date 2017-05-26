Deceased donor gives ¥40 million, land to Iwate, Miyagi, Fukushima prefectures for orphaned kids

An anonymous person who passed away left a will to donate savings totaling roughly ¥40 million and property worth about ¥17 million to Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, saying in the will the funds should be used to support children who lost their parents in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, the three prefectures said.

According to the prefectures, there have been cases in the past in which money left by people who passed away was donated for such children, but it is the first time a piece of land was donated.

The prefectures plan to sell the land under open tender and divide the funds equally within them to be used for the children, the officials of the prefectures said.

The officials said they received the donation proposal at the same time in October 2014 from a lawyer executing the will. The estate is a 63.22-sq.-meter plot located in Osaka’s Miyakojima Ward. The minimum sales price for the bidding, to be held on June 6, will be set at ¥16.94 million. The prefectures plan to finish dividing the funds from the land sale next spring.

The Fukushima Prefectural Government measured the property and demarcated the boundary lines, while the Miyagi Prefectural Government dismantled the aging house on the land in which the person had lived. The Iwate Prefectural Government is in charge of the procedures for selling the property, including land valuation.

Those who wish to participate in the bid are requested to submit application documents to the Iwate Prefectural Government by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The three prefectures have already received ¥10 million each from the donated savings and the remaining ¥10 million will be divided within them after expenses for the property sales are deducted, the officials said.