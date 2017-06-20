‘Special 5oth Memorial Exhibition: Kawabata Ryushi — Nihonga Goes Beyond the Bounds’

June 24-Aug. 20

Ryushi Kawabata (1885-1966) was an important influence on the development of nihonga (Japanese-style painting) during the Taisho and Showa eras (1912-1989). He originally studied yōga (Western-style painting) in the United States, but switched to nihonga after being impressed by the Japanese works at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts.

Critical of the strict nihonga conventions that restricted expression, Kawabata established his own nihonga organization, Seiryusha, in 1929.

This exhibition, in cooperation with the Ryushi Memorial Museum, outlines Kawabata’s career and includes “Mount Xianglu,” a 7.2-meter-wide painting, as well as a selection of haiku that the artist also composed.

Yamatane Museum of Art; 3-12-36 Hiroo, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo. Ebisu Stn. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. ¥1,200. Closed Mon. 03-5777-8600; www.yamatane-museum.jp/english