Italy claimed its third Davis Cup in as many years on Sunday after beating Spain 2-0 in front of its delighted home fans in Bologna and completed a treble without star player Jannik Sinner.

Flavio Cobolli sparked loud celebrations by coming back from a set down to beat Jaume Munar 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 and ensure Italy retained the title.

Matteo Berrettini had earlier cruised to a 6-3, 6-4 win over Pablo Carreno Busta, setting Filippo Volandri’s team up for victory without the doubles match needing to be played.