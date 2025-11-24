Ukrainian sumo wrestler Danylo Yavhusishyn, who wrestles under the ring name Aonishiki, said Monday that he had surprised even himself by becoming the first from his country to win a tournament in the ancient Japanese sport.
The 21-year-old, who fled the war in Ukraine three years ago, is set to be promoted to sumo's second-highest rank this week after winning the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament.
The victory earned Aonishiki his first title in only his 14th tournament.
